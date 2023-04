Get job alerts on DEET

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Customer Service

Qualification: BSc

Skills: Communication

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers / Experienced

Salary: upto 25k per month

Languages: Bengali, Hindi or any north-eastern language

Vacancies: 6

Contact: WhatsApp – 9177630006

One More Goal

Position: Digital Marketing Executive

Experience: Minimum 1 – 3 years

Skills: Expert in Google Ads and Facebook Ads Campaign

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9652867807

JK Consultancy

Position: CRE

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Revenue Generation, Business Development, Communication

Languages: English, Telugu, Hindi

Location: Ranigunj

Experience: Freshers / Experienced

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9182620286 / 9505356751 / 8617680341 / jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

JK Consultancy

Position: Sales Executive

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Revenue Generation, Business Development, Communication

Languages: English, Telugu, Hindi

Location: All over Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers / Experienced, preferably field sales experience

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9182620286 / 9505356751 / 8617680341 / jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

JK Consultancy

Position: CAD

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Revenue Generation, Business Development, Communication

Languages: English, Telugu, Hindi

Location: All over Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers / Experienced, preferably field sales experience

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9182620286 / 9505356751 / 8617680341 / jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Pediatrician

Location: Guntur, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Karimnagar

Required Qualification: MBBS and DCH / MD / DNB Pediatrician

Experience: 0 – 10 Years

Salary: 18 Lac To 25 Lac P.A.

Industry: Health Care / Pharmaceuticals / Medical

Key Skills: Pediatrician, MBBS, Pediatrics, Pediatrician consultant doctor, DNB, MD

Vacancies: 5

Contact: leodrjobs@gmail.com

UNICEF, India

Position: Fundraiser (Field Work)

Experience: Not Required

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.

Salary: 19,940/- month PF Incentives

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

Ababil HealthCare Pvt.Ltd.

Position: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: Freshers and Experienced

Vacancies: 3

Contact: WhatsApp- 9884501053

Tan Square Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Service Executive (Banking Process)

Location: Pocharam, Uppal, Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation degree

Skills: Excellent communication skills in English and Hindi or English and 2 other regional languages

Job Type: Fulltime

Salary: 16000 – 21000

Vacancies: 1000

Contact: arun@tan-square.com

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Real Estate Marketing Executive

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Bachelors in Marketing

Skills: Communication skills

Location: Somajiguda

Experience: 3 – 4 years

Salary: 25K – 35K per month

Vacancies: 5

Contact: hr@nalandacorporateservices.com

Vispo Business HR Solutions

Position: Process Associate

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Good Communication skills

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: 2 L – 3.5 L

Experience: 0 – 3 years

Qualification: Inter to Any Graduates

Contact: hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Santa India, hiring for Dehaat

Position: In Store Sales Executive (Promoter)

Qualification: 12th / Any Graduate

Languages: Telugu, Hindi or English must be manageable

Experience: Minimum 6 months experience in B2C Sales in stores

Preferred: Having experience in FMCG (Retail Sector)

Salary: Upto 20k PF & ESIC Insurance Incentives

Location: Musheerabad, Attapur, Bowenpally, Madeenaguda, Hyderabad

Contact: 9871727492

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Position: Life Planning Officer

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 6 months – 2 years

Package: 20000 – 30000 per month

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 8340037123

UNICEF, India

Position: Team Guide

Experience: Not Required

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.

Salary: 26,760/- month PF Incentives

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com