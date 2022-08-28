Degree student made to stand for 8 hours for 5 days in Vemulawada

Published Date - 09:59 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A final year degree student was hospitalised after being forced to stand for eight hours a day for the last five days as punishment in Social Welfare Residential Women’s Degree College of Vemulawada.

Authorities said M Niharika, pursuing her B.Com Computers course had applied for a day’s leave to visit her native place in Regadimaddikunta in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district, but returned only after three days as she was not well.

Enraged over this a lecturer Maheshwari asked her to stand outside the classroom for eight hours a day. As the girl was made to stand outside the classroom during the last five days, she developed severe health problems wherein she was unable to walk.

College authorities shifted her to Vemulawada area hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

When contacted, college vice-principal Shyamala said that she was not aware of the incident all these days. She had come to know about it and after discussing it with the lecturer, the issue would be taken to the notice of higher officials. O

n the other hand, district collector Anurag Jayanthi sought a report from college authorities about the incident.