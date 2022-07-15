Sircilla hospital bags Union govt’s Kayakalpa award-2021

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: The district headquarters hospital got a second place in the state in Kayakalpa awards-2021 announced by the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The hospital, which secured the Kayakalpa award for the second consecutive year, got an award in the district hospitals category.

The hospital was selected for the award for better services being provided to the patients and better sanitation. Rs 10,000 would be provided to the hospital under award. In 2022, the hospital secured first place. On the other hand, Vemulawada hospital obtained first place in the state in area hospitals category.

Expressing happiness over getting the award for the second consecutive year, district hospital superintendent Dr Muralidhar Rao said that the hospital got the award for providing quality treatment to the patient. Doctors and staff of the hospital were working with commitment.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao were frequently enquiring about the condition of the hospital. Besides providing quality treatment, hospital premises have also been maintained cleanly. Sanitation and greenery were given top priority, he informed.