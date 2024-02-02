Delegation of BRS MPs lodge protest with Jal Shakti Minister

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 04:05 PM

Hyderabad: BRS members of Parliament on Friday lodged strong protest with the Centre on the decision of the Ministry of Jal Shakti to hand over the jurisdiction and management joint projects in Krishna basin to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Led by Nama Nageswar Rao, BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, a delegation of the party MPs met the union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and apprised him of the consequences of the decision to hand over the jurisdiction of the two main projects Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam along with 15 of their outlets to the KRMB.

People of Telangana State would be deprived of their genuine entitlement of the Krishna water because of the move and it should be reviewed, they insisted. Districts that were part of the command of the Krishna basin projects would be paying a high price, they stressed.

The union Minister, however made it clear that the both the states had agreed to hand over the projects to the KRMB and their decision has to be honoured.

The BRS MPs said they would fight the decision to hand over the projects to the KRM in a big way. The issues would be raised in Parliament also on Saturday.