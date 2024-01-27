CM Revanth Reddy announces expert committee on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to constitute an expert committee to review the quality of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, besides to convene all-party meeting soon on issues relating to Telangana’s share in River Krishna and on the projects constructed in the Krishna basin.

Speaking at a review meeting on the Irrigation sector here on Saturday, the Chief Minister specifically ordered that a thorough study should be conducted on the strength of the barrages, measures to be taken over sagging of pillars in Medigadda and other aspects.

“All steps should be taken based only on the committee’s recommendations. After considering all the technical issues, decisions should be taken on further repairs and restoration measures. There should not be scope for mistakes again,” Revanth Reddy said.

During the meeting, there was a discussion on the allegations that Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects were handed over to KRMB. In reply, the officials explained to the Chief Minister that no project was handed over to KRMB and no agreements were signed.

He came down heavily on the irrigation officials for failing to clarify the allegations made by political parties on handing over the projects to KRMB.

The Chief Minister directed the irrigation officials to prepare a comprehensive report on all the meetings on River Krishna held since the formation of Telangana so far.

The report should include all the details covering Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) agendas, details of discussions, minutes, decisions taken and agreements, he said.

“Out of the 811 tmc of Krishna water, why was the allocation of 512 tmc to Andhra Pradesh and 299 tmc to Telangana agreed to? All these aspects will be discussed during the all-party meeting,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that there some confusion in the details of project wise ayacut (command area), the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare the details of the projects according to villages and mandals.

They were also directed to compile details of the pending projects. Seeking details on the current situation of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project, he asked the officials as to why the land acquisition for Kalwakurthy project was not progressing as per schedule.

He also instructed officials to take steps for completing the Narayanapet-Kodangal lift irrigation project and the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Asking them to complete projects through the green channel, he asked for identification of projects that could be completed in a short time at low cost and for measures to be taken to provide irrigation water to farmers.