KTR urges support for Padma Rao Goud in Secunderabad Lok Sabha elections

Having aligned himself with the cause of Telangana statehood, Padma Rao Goud joined the TRS (now BRS) in 2001 to support K Chandrashekhar Rao's fight for Telangana statehood, and has since been a steadfast advocate for the region's interests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao appealed to voters of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency to vote for the Car symbol and elect the party candidate T Padma Rao Goud in the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

Presenting Padma Rao Goud as the people’s leader, Rama Rao hailed his decades-long dedication to public service. Taking to X on Friday, the BRS working president said Padma Rao Goud, affectionately known as Pajjanna, has a political journey spanning over four decades, during which he devoted his life for public, striving for their welfare and progress.

He said Pajjanna who placed public service at the forefront, epitomises a mass leader. Having aligned himself with the cause of Telangana statehood, Padma Rao Goud joined the TRS (now BRS) in 2001 to support K Chandrashekhar Rao’s fight for Telangana statehood, and has since been a steadfast advocate for the region’s interests.

As a corporator, MLA, Minister, and Deputy Speaker, he tirelessly contributed to the progress of Telangana especially Secunderabad.

“Now, stepping into the arena as the BRS candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, Padma Rao Goud seeks the support and blessings of the electorate. People’s leader Pajjanna will best represent the interests of Secunderabad in Parliament,” he stated.