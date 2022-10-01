| Delhi 10 Year Old Sodomized By His Friends Succumbs To Injuries

Delhi: 10-year-old sodomized by his friends, succumbs to injuries

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:57 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

The boy who had been admitted to the LNJP hospital was lying in an unconscious condition for several days and passed away this morning.

New Delhi: The 10-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted allegedly by three boys in the Seelampur area of the national capital succumbed to his injuries, police said on Saturday.

Two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the assault but later released by the Juvenile Justice Board after their parents gave an undertaking.

One more juvenile has been apprehended in the assault, police said today.

The deceased boy was brutally sexually assaulted by a group of three minor friends on September 18.

The boy was admitted to hospital after he fell sick some three days after the attack.

Police at the Seelampur station were informed by hospital staff.

“A police team reached the hospital and met with the parents of the child, but they refused to give a statement”, according to police.

According to Delhi Police after counselling provided by the police officers, the boy’s mother informed that he was physically assaulted and sodomized by three of his friends on September 18.

Based on the mother’s statement, a case was registered under sections 377/34 IPC and POSCO Act.

During their investigation, police found that the alleged perpetrators of the attack aged between 10- 12 years of age were friends with the boy and lived in the same New Seelampur Jhuggis.