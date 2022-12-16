Delhi Acid attack: Netizens slam Flipkart for selling acid online

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said that the accused have been arrested and they ordered acid (nitric acid) online on Flipkart to attack the girl.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:47 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: An acid attack on a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday in Dwaraka has sparked outrage in Delhi. Two men who came on a motorcycle threw acid on the girl while she was on her way to school. The teenager, who suffered injuries on her face, eyes, and neck, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to Flipkart seeking an explanation for selling banned acid on its platform and also asked for the name of the seller who sold the acid.

“The Commission has learnt that the accused person had brought acid through the online shopping portal Flipkart. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart which is illegal, “the notice by the Delhi Commission for Women reads.

The Supreme Court in July 2013 banned over-the-counter sales of acid without a license in India following cases of acid attack. The Apex court also directed state governments to Pay Rs 3 lakh to the victims of acid attacks.

With netizens slamming the e-commerce site for selling the acid online, and with over 19k tweets, ‘Flipkart’ started trending online.

“Big compliments to @DelhiPolice . The Flipkart should not go scot-free. They have made e-Commerce as an open playground adhering no rules. We condemn & appeal @CimGOI Shri @PiyushGoyal to immediately intervene @CAITIndia,” wrote Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders.

“SC has banned the sale of acid. Who is responsible for this crime? Flipkart or the incompetent ministry? Somebody should be accountable,” wrote a user.

Check a few other reactions below:

Despite the ban, acid is being sold rampantly on Flipkart and Amazon. The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women @SwatiJaiHind

issued a notice to #Flipkart #Amazon asking for an answer. #AcidAttack #DelhiPolice #DelhiAcidAttack pic.twitter.com/SAKTVVMgN6 — प्रिया यादव (@yadav4priya) December 15, 2022

Should punish them quickly and publicly. @Flipkart and @amazonIN should be asked how can they sell dangerous acid on their platform. — AJAY🇮🇳 (@ajay_uk12) December 16, 2022

It is our social responsibility to wake up and keep on waking up.

Selling acid is a public ban but companies like @Flipkart are participating in the role of criminals by supplying online.

A case should also be registered on #Flipkart so that everyone gets a lesson.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/KRhv4eKSsC — Yogesh Pandey #AkshatChamp (@AkshatChamp21) December 16, 2022

How @Flipkart and @amazonIN sell acids on their e-commerce site without verifying the reason and proper identity proof of the buyer despite SC rulling?

Will they take responsibility of recent acid attack on #Delhi girl.#PoisionAct#AcidAttack — Pallab Debnath (@PallabDN_IND) December 16, 2022

The recent acid attack on a schoolgirl in Delhi shows how freely this deadly substance is available. Good that @DelhiPolice hs issued notice to Flipkart. They too are to blame fr not taking this substance off their inventory. Commerce cannot (& must not) come above human life. — Lalitha Kumaramangalam (@kumaramangalaml) December 16, 2022

Yes true but still acid was used. That too from Flipkart.. if online platform is selling openly then the are law enforcement actually working? — -_- (@notearthyhuman) December 15, 2022