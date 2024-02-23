Delhi: Elderly man killed, 5-year-old girl injured in Mercedes hit-and-run

The incident occurred on Wednesday and the deceased is identified as Arun Kumar while the injured child, Shreeda Goswami is undergoing treatment. Both are residents of Dwarka Mor area.

By IANS Published Date - 23 February 2024, 10:30 AM

New Delhi: A 69-year-old man died while a 5-year-old girl sustained injuries after their scooty was hit by a rash and recklessly driven Mercedes Benz in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Friday.

Sharing details, police said that on Wednesday, after receiving a police control room (PCR) call regarding an accident near CNG Pump, Sector-17 in Dwarka, a police team rushed to the spot.

“Both the injured were admitted in IG Hospital, Sector-9, Dwarka by a private person. But later, both were shifted to Venkateshwar Hospital. During the treatment, one injured, Arun Kumar died,” said a senior police official.

“A case under section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304 A (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Dwarka North police station,” said the official.

“Efforts are being made to nab the offending vehicle and offender,” the official added.