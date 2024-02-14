Delhi Metro achieves record-breaking ridership on Tuesday

The surge in passenger numbers solidifies DMRC's position as a crucial mass transit backbone for the National Capital Region (NCR).

New Delhi: In a significant milestone, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked its highest-ever ridership on Tuesday (February 13), with an impressive 71.09 lakh journeys recorded across the metro network.

Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, expressed gratitude to the passengers for their unwavering support, stating, “This overwhelming response from commuters reinforces the Delhi Metro as an indispensable mode of transportation in the NCR. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the passengers for their patronage.”

“The Delhi Metro has been steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the overall commuting experience for its riders,” Dayal emphasized. He highlighted the corporation’s dedication to continuous improvement, assuring passengers that efforts are ongoing to make their journeys even more comfortable and efficient. One notable aspect highlighted in the statement by Anuj Dayal was the environmental contribution of the Delhi Metro.

“By opting for metro travel instead of private vehicles, passengers actively contribute to reducing vehicular emissions, subsequently improving the air quality in the city and its surroundings. This aligns with the Delhi Metro’s commitment to sustainability and being an environmentally friendly transportation system,” he added.

He further elaborated on his commitment to serving transportation needs.

“As the DMRC celebrates this record-breaking achievement, it reinforces its role not only as a convenient and efficient mode of transit but also as a key player in promoting a greener and more sustainable urban environment. The corporation looks forward to further milestones and continued support from the community as it strives to serve the growing transportation needs of the NCR,” he added further.