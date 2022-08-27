Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui’s show

Vishva Hindu Parishad had written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel comedian Munawar Faruqui's show.

New Delhi: Delhi Police have denied permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui‘s show which was scheduled to take place in the national capital on August 28 citing law and order reasons.

Earlier, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel his show.

There were possibilities that the VHP would protest against the show which could led to law and order situations.

The district police then prepared a report and sent it to the licensing unit mentioning that if the show happens, it can lead to communal tensions.

Joint CP Licensing Dr Om Prakash Mishra told IANS: “We can’t grant permission to any show which disturbs our communal harmony, which disturb law and order. Our local police sent a report after which we have cancelled their request.”

