Munawar Faruqui thanks Hyderabad Police in his show

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sun - 21 August 22
Despite facing several hurdles, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui successfully performed his show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Hyderabad on Saturday. Following threats from right-wing parties, heavy security surrounded Shilpakala Vedika, both inside and outside the hall where Munawar was performing.

Around 2300 people attended to watch the performance. Post the two-and-a-half hour-long stand-up show, many of his fans took to twitter to share their reviews and glimpses. In one such video clip, the Lock-Upp winner is seen thanking the Hyderabad City police for protecting him and the audience.

In the video clip, he can be heard saying, “Humne yeh isiliye kar dikhaya kyunki yahan pe yeh log (Hyderabad police) hume protect kar rahe the. (We could do it because the Hyderabad police were protecting us).”

“Inhone (Hyderabad police) bahut mehnat kari hain aur iss mehnat ko hum waste nahi karinge, internet pe kisiko gaali deke. (They have worked very hard for us and we will not waste it by abusing anyone on the internet). So I would like to say, thank you Hyderabadi police,” he further said.

Several of the comedian’s fans took to twitter to thank Hyderabad police and Telangana government.

Earlier, BJP legislator T Raja Singh had demanded cancellation of the show and threatened to burn down the venue, alleging that the comedian had insulted Hindu gods during his performances.

Singh was placed under house arrest and several leaders of BJYM were detained at various police stations much before the show. On Saturday, a motley group of about 20 BJP and BJYM activists were taken into preventive custody, when they tried to barge into the venue before the programme began.

