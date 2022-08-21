Munawar Faruqui thanks Hyderabad Police in his show

Despite facing several hurdles, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui successfully performed his show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Hyderabad on Saturday. Following threats from right-wing parties, heavy security surrounded Shilpakala Vedika, both inside and outside the hall where Munawar was performing.

Around 2300 people attended to watch the performance. Post the two-and-a-half hour-long stand-up show, many of his fans took to twitter to share their reviews and glimpses. In one such video clip, the Lock-Upp winner is seen thanking the Hyderabad City police for protecting him and the audience.

In the video clip, he can be heard saying, “Humne yeh isiliye kar dikhaya kyunki yahan pe yeh log (Hyderabad police) hume protect kar rahe the. (We could do it because the Hyderabad police were protecting us).”

“Inhone (Hyderabad police) bahut mehnat kari hain aur iss mehnat ko hum waste nahi karinge, internet pe kisiko gaali deke. (They have worked very hard for us and we will not waste it by abusing anyone on the internet). So I would like to say, thank you Hyderabadi police,” he further said.

#MunawarFaruqui special thanks to Hyderabad Police. MKJW RESPECTS HYD GOV pic.twitter.com/0dQQHq4vJk — Akhil Sharma (@akhilsharma_07) August 20, 2022

Several of the comedian’s fans took to twitter to thank Hyderabad police and Telangana government.

MunawarFaruqui show tight security arrange by @KTRTRS history written Today such humble gesture by Hyderabad government is unforgettable , With our Whole heart thanking #KCR @KTRTRS and #HyderabadPolice

Proud of you

MKJW RESPECTS HYD GOV#MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/Aqj0lhvNF2 — Naushad (@NaushadToxic) August 20, 2022

Told ya guys ….. 🥱🥱 I know telangana government and KTR

Never disappoints. That security was nothing less than as if KTR was attending lol.#MunawarFaruqui https://t.co/efgpPO8gxR — Begula (@Beluga_11) August 20, 2022

This is kind of India I am proud of when a politician is taken into custody prior to a show because of the threats he gave. Hyderabad not bowing to intolerance and influence!! #MunawarFaruqui #MunawaraKiJanta — Abhilash Kumai (@_iamAbhilash_) August 20, 2022

Thanku SO MUCH HYDERABAD POLICE AND GOVERNMENT FOR PROVIDING PROPER SECURITY TO #MunawarFaruqui YOU GUYS LITERALLY MAINTAIN THE DEMOCRACY FOR AN ARTIST. MKJW RESPECTS HYD GOV pic.twitter.com/PC2p5aI4dy — ABA KADAR (@krishna26rawal) August 20, 2022

All I wanna say is #Hyderabad OP!

This city is an inspiration

The janta, the politicians & mainly the cops have been so welcoming

I'd feel safe in a city like that!

Special thanks to @KTRTRS and @hydcitypolice

Singham IRL! ❤️#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors — AUSaw (@AUSawww) August 20, 2022

Earlier, BJP legislator T Raja Singh had demanded cancellation of the show and threatened to burn down the venue, alleging that the comedian had insulted Hindu gods during his performances.

Singh was placed under house arrest and several leaders of BJYM were detained at various police stations much before the show. On Saturday, a motley group of about 20 BJP and BJYM activists were taken into preventive custody, when they tried to barge into the venue before the programme began.