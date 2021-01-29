Delhi Public School: Be vigilant about rights and duties, students told

To mark the importance of the day, enthusiastic students, parents and teachers, all gathered on a virtual platform for the celebrations.

Republic Day celebrations at Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills commenced with the lighting of diya and inaugural dance followed by the unfurling of the Tricolor by Headmistress Neetu Gupta Puri.

To mark the importance of the day, enthusiastic students, parents and teachers, all gathered on a virtual platform for the celebrations. It was a visual treat to witness the students celebrating the unique historical, cultural and social fabric of our nation. The theme of the programme was “Fundamental Rights comes with Fundamental Duties”.

The performances exhibiting the essence of being equal, especially in status, rights and opportunities left the audience spellbound. School chairman M Komaraiah in his address appraised the gathering, briefly about the making of the Indian Constitution, its unique features and advised the students to ponder over the core values of the Indian Constitution.

Principal Sunitha Rao while addressing the audience stressed on the need to combat issues like religious intolerance, violence and discrimination based on caste, creed and race that are still prevalent in our society. Director & head CII Telangana Subhajit Saha who was the chief guest appreciated students’ efforts.

