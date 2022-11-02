Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 01:28 PM, Wed - 2 November 22
#DELHIPOLLUTION trends on Twitter after air quality dips in Delhi 
Commuters make their way along a busy road under heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday morning nosedived to a very poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 354. The dip in air quality may pose a severe threat to senior citizens, children, and people with lung diseases. The poor air quality is not just limited to Delhi; several districts surrounding Delhi are also witnessing a dip in air quality.

According to the SAFAR website, AQI of Noida, which is part of NCR, stood at 406.

With over 2k tweets, #DELHIPOLLUTION started to trend on Twitter after the air quality of the capital city plunged into a very poor category.

Delhiites are taking to Twitter to vent their ire at Delhi’s government over its failure to control air pollution.

“I may die in this shitty air, but hell – I will go out with an endorphin high,” wrote a user.

“#DELHIPOLLUTION. Very high. Please help. CM Sir,” wrote another.

“This is destruction, not development #delhi #DELHIPOLLUTION,” a third user said.

Check out the other reactions here:

Air pollution levels in India are measured through Air Quality Index (a yardstick to measure air quality). There are different categories in the AQI to help people understand the quality of air within their territory.

AQI category

 Range

Good

0 – 50

Satisfactory

50 – 100

Moderately

100 – 200

Poor

200 – 300

Very Poor

300 – 400
Severe

400 – 500

As per World Health Organization, 97 per cent of cities across the globe fail to meet its air quality recommendations.

Hyderabad registered an AQI of 95 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

