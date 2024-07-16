MLC K Kavitha hospitalised in Delhi

Her condition reportedly deteriorated on Tuesday following which the prison authorities rushed her to the hospital for proper medical assistance in Delhi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 06:47 PM

File photo of BRS MLA K Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has been shifted to the Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi after she developed health problems in Tihar jail on Tuesday. She was in judicial remand at Tihar jail following her arrest in connection with Delhi excise policy case in March this year.

Sources said Kavitha was suffering from fever for the last couple of days. Her condition reportedly deteriorated on Tuesday following which the prison authorities rushed her to the hospital for proper medical assistance in Delhi.

Prison authorities informed that her condition was stable and there was nothing to worry about.