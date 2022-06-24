Deliveries in government hospitals go up in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Collector Anudeep D speaking at DCC meeting in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: Deliveries in government hospitals have gone up to 74 percent from 68 percent in the past two months in Kothagudem district, informed District Collector Anudeep D.

He chaired the District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting with line departments for the prevention and control of vector borne diseases here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion he revealed that child deliveries in private hospitals have come down to 22 percent from 30 in the past couple of months.

Similarly caesarean surgeries have come down to 43 percent from 45 in government hospitals while in private hospitals the surgeries decreased to 61 percent from 71 percent during the period, the Collector said. He wanted auditing of caesarean surgeries in government hospitals.

Tests have to be conducted to prevent anemia in teenage girls and a baseline survey has to be carried out in all the private and government schools. A target has to be set for Asha workers to gather health sub-centre wise information of pregnant women.

Anudeep expressed anger at the medical officer of Sujatha Nagar Primary Health Centre for not conducting a single child delivery in the last two months and directed the DM&HO to issue a show-cause notice to the medical officer.

The Collector wanted regular inspection of mini-Anganwadi Centres by concerned officials. He told the District Welfare Officer to issue a show-cause notice to Burgampadu ACDPO, Salomi for failing to monitor functioning of the Anganwadi Centres.

He directed the District Welfare Officer Varalaxmi to submit proposals for distributing ‘Balamrutham’ to children in Cherla, Pinapaka and Tekulapalli mandals where the incidence of malnutrition was high.

The household survey to identify persons suffering from non-communicable diseases has to be expedited so that the patients could be given proper healthcare to cure them at the early stages of the diseases.

Preventive measures have to be taken to stop the spread of viral fevers in the villages where dengue and malaria have been prevalent in the past six years. Focus should be laid on sanitation and carrying out fagging in the villages, Anudeep suggested. DM&HO Dr. Dayanand Swamy, DPO Ramakanth and others were present.