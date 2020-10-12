Deluge-like threat to Hyderabad

IMD warns of heavy rains during next 72 hours, KTR directs GHMC to stay alert

Hyderabad: The heavy rains lashing the city since Monday morning could be just a sign of heavier downpour ahead with the India Meteorological Department issuing a forecast warning of heavy rains and thunderstorms during the next 72 hours, prompting officials to be on an alert to initiate rescue and rehabilitation measures.

As per the weather forecast, there is a likelihood of very heavy rainfall from Monday night till Thursday. Till Monday evening, Uppal recorded the highest rainfall of (40.8 mm), Peerzadiguda (40.3 mm), Musheerabad (40 mm), Serilingampally (36 mm) and Patancheru (35.5 mm). The average rainfall received in GHMC limits till 5 pm was 14.4 mm.

According to the Met department, the expected rainfall could be in the range of 90 mm to 160 mm. This could lead to a deluge-like situation and is very serious as there is every possibility of inundations and related flooding issues, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said, adding that officers have been directed to stay alert and prepare their field teams and brief them accordingly to take up relief and rehabilitation measures.

Also, the designated relief centres and evacuation points such as schools, community halls etc in different areas were being kept ready to attend to any eventuality, he said.

In the wake of the heavy rains forecast for the next three days, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the GHMC officials to stay alert. He wanted the officials to get residents in old and dilapidated buildings vacated and to shift them to safer places.

Instructions were issued to the officials to pay special attention to old compound walls and retaining walls of cellars adjoining open lands.

