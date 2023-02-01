Demand up for seats in government schools: G Jagadish Reddy

The Energy Minister said that the State government had laid special focus on improving the quality of education in government schools in addition to developing facilities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was spending time in lighter way with students after inaugurating class rooms, which have constructed in Government schools of Chivvemla in Suryapet district under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme was an example of the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the development of government schools in the State.

Inaugurating classrooms constructed in the government school at Chivvemla in the district with Rs 18 lakh under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi‘ scheme, he said the State government had laid special focus on improving the quality of education in government schools in addition to developing facilities.

The people were now favouring government-run educational institutions and hospitals over corporate ones, he said, adding that demand for seats in government residential schools and colleges was more than that for corporate educational institutions.

Telangana was only the State in the country, which had 1,000 government residential schools, he said, adding that Rs 177 crore was sanctioned for the development of government schools in Suryapet district.