Telangana’s first KG to PG campus inaugurated in Gambhiraopet

KG to PG campus at Gambhiraopet would be named after Telangana ideologue, academician and social activist professor Jayashankar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Rajanna Sircilla: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana was surging ahead in all sectors and no other State could match the growth and development achieved by Telangana in the 75 years of Indian independence.

“Development is our caste and welfare is our religion. Public interest is our priority,” said Rama Rao while addressing at the inauguration ceremony of Telangana’s first KG to PG campus in Gambhiraopet here on Wednesday.

Be it agriculture, education, industry, economy, health or any other sector, there was no scope for any person to point out any deficiency or backwardness. To criticize or make baseless allegations was easy but delivering a promise was a challenge, he said.

In 2004, while addressing the people at Gambhiraopet, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced that KG to PG education would be launched soon after State formation.

“He fulfilled his promise. Telangana’s first KG to PG campus is inaugurated at Gambhiraopet,” said Rama Rao. The Minister said the KG to PG campus at Gambhiraopet would be named after Telangana ideologue, academician and social activist professor Jayashankar.

Under the KG to PG free education initiative, apart from government schools, KGBVs, Model School, government Junior College, government Degree College and Post Graduate College are being set up in one campus.

Telangana government was according top priority for education and under this initiative Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme was launched, he said.

No other State can boast of setting up 1000 Gurukuls and Telangana government was spending about Rs.1.20 lakh on each student annually towards uniform, books, food and other expenses, he said.

Administrative reforms, especially Integrated District Collectorate complex introduced by Telangana government were making things easy and convenient for people. Similarly, in rural areas for the convenience of illiterate people, drawings and lines were being used replacing alphabets at Kanti Velugu camps.

Progress reports on achievements in different sectors

The Minister announced that a special report (Vidhya Pragathi report) on the achievements in education sector since 2014 in Rajanna Sircilla would be released. This would be followed with reports on district’s achievements in agriculture sector, power sector, health and others, he said.

“These reports will be like students’ progress reports in schools. We will be seeking your support based on these reports,” Rama Rao said.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme was an example of how a visionary plans development and executes the plans. In the entire country, there was no government education campus, which can match the KG to PG campus at Gambhiraopet, she said, stressing on the 1000-seater dining hall.

The State government was taking up the Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme to improve infrastructure in government schools with an expenditure of Rs 7, 300 crore.

In the first phase, works were being taken up at 9,000 schools with Rs 3,500 crore. Apart from libraries and other facilities, the Chief Minister had directed to install solar panels on the school premises, she added.