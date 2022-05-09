Demolition drive: Protest begins at Shaheen Bagh, AAP MLA on spot

By IANS Published: Updated On - 12:46 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

New Delhi: Protests are underway against the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

A local sat in front the bulldozer and shouted the slogan, “Modi Sarkar Murdabad.” #ShaheenBagh

Video @MohdAbuzarCh pic.twitter.com/1MWhXLUP4Z — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the spot and was seen speaking to the officials. “Where is encroachment? I have myself removed all the encroachments 2-3 days back,” MLA Khan said.

Protestors staging a ‘dharna’ and blocking JCB bulldozer are being removed by police.

A large number of police and para military force personnel could be seen guarding the area as the situation remains tense.