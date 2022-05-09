Monday, May 9, 2022
Home | India | Demolition Drive Protest Begins At Shaheen Bagh Aap Mla On Spot

Demolition drive: Protest begins at Shaheen Bagh, AAP MLA on spot

By IANS
Published: Updated On - 12:46 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

New Delhi: Protests are underway against the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the spot and was seen speaking to the officials. “Where is encroachment? I have myself removed all the encroachments 2-3 days back,” MLA Khan said.

Protestors staging a ‘dharna’ and blocking JCB bulldozer are being removed by police.

A large number of police and para military force personnel could be seen guarding the area as the situation remains tense.

Related News

Latest News