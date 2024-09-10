Demolition fear grips realtors in erstwhile Karimnagar

Realtors who constructed structures in the full tank level and buffer zone of water bodies in the erstwhile Karimnagar appear to be now having demolition nightmares after the drive taken up by HYDRAA in Hyderabad

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 10 September 2024, 07:57 PM

File photo

Peddapalli: Realtors who constructed structures in the full tank level and buffer zone of water bodies in the erstwhile Karimnagar appear to be now having demolition nightmares after the drive taken up by HYDRAA in the State capital.

The voluntary removal of illegal structures constructed in the Yellamma-Gundamma tank by realtors is a classic example of how their tribe is now fearing demolitions. Adding to their fears is the number of complaints that are being lodged by the public with the district administration on the encroachment of water bodies in Peddapalli municipality limits.

A resident of Chandapalli, Doneti Balakrishna, on Monday gave a representation to the district officials at the public grievances programme Prajavani, alleging that some realtors had constructed a surrounding wall and fixed a gate in the FTL of the Gundamma tank. Stating that they were planning to sell land by dividing it into plots, he appealed to the district administration to protect the tank.

Based on the complaints, municipal and revenue officials conducted a survey and fixed a date to demolish the illegal structures. However, on coming to know about the official decision, the realtors voluntarily removed the wall and gate.

A similar incident took place in Karimnagar town after the HYDRAA demolition drive began in Hyderabad. Unauthorized structures constructed in a pond in Sitarampur colony were removed voluntarily, according to officials.

In Jagtial, people from the fishing community prevented illegal constructions taken up in the Mothe tank by a Congress leader. On the other hand, demand for setting up an agency on the lines of HYDRAA in the district is growing. Various sections of the people are giving representations to district officials in Prajavani programmes in the erstwhile Karimnagar districts.

All Indian Forward Bloc representatives led by general secretary Bandari Shekhar also gave a representation to officials at the Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.