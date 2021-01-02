Depressed woman ends life in Hyderabad

According to the police, the deceased, K Hemalatha (32) lived at Mohammediya Nagar under Chilkalguda police station limits

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: A woman, who was reportedly depressed over her husband’s death, allegedly ended her life by hanging at her house in Chilkalguda on Saturday.

According to the police, K Hemalatha (32) lived at Mohammediya Nagar under Chilkalguda police station limits. Last year on November 17, her husband Srinivas died due to a cardiac arrest.

“She slipped into depression after that. On Saturday night, she hanged herself in the house,” the Chilkalguda police said. Based on a complaint from her relatives, the police booked a case and shifted the body for postmortem to Gandhi Hospital mortuary, after which it was handed over to the family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .