Deputy CM Bhatti flags off vehicles for Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

Similarly, former MP V Hanumantha Rao reached Imphal to participate in the Yatram which will commence on Sunday from Khongjom, Manipur and culminate at Mumbai.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 07:53 PM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu flagged off vehicles heading to participate in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, at Jyotirao Phule Bhavan on Friday.

Similarly, former MP V Hanumantha Rao reached Imphal to participate in the Yatram which will commence on Sunday from Khongjom, Manipur and culminate at Mumbai.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy personally affixed the Rahul Gandhi’s yatra poster to his vehicle. Unconfirmed reports said a few Ministers from the State were likely to participate in the inaugural session of the yatra. eom