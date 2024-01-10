CM Revanth Reddy joins ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ sticker campaign

The campaign was inaugurated by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 08:54 PM

Hyderabad: In a bid to promote Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, sequel to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has launched a sticker campaign.

As part of this initiative, many Congress leaders and workers are affixing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra logo stickers on cars, following in the footsteps of their leader.

Several prominent Congress leaders have joined this campaign to promote the yatra. The latest addition to this campaign is Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who extended his support to the ‘Bharat Jodo Nay Yatra’ by affixing the sticker on his vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Rahul Gandhi will commence the Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14 and conclude it in Mumbai on March 20, covering a total distance of 6,713 kilometers.”