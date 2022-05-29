Destination USA: Basic qualifications to study in the USA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:10 AM, Sun - 29 May 22

The qualifications used to approve student visas are straightforward and come directly from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952.

By US Consulate General Hyderabad

Last week, we spoke about Student Visa Day. Today we’re going to explore the basic qualifications for student visa applicants. You have probably heard stories about what visa officers want to hear. Some of those stories surely have elements of truth, but sometimes they aren’t very accurate at all. The truth is that the qualifications we use to approve student visas are straightforward and they come directly from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. Five items stand out.

First, you must prove you have been accepted at a US university. In other words, the visa interview comes after you’ve been accepted to a programme of higher education in the United States. As proof of your acceptance, you will need to bring your approved Form I-20. You’ll also need to ensure you’ve paid your Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) fee.

Second, you need to show us that the only reason you’re going to the United States is to complete your course of study. If your primary motivation is to work in the United States, you should look into the H1-B temporary worker programme, not student visas.

Third, we have to believe that you will return home after graduation. Of course, some programmes include the possibility of an approved Optional Practical Training (OPT) after completing your course of study, which is okay. Beyond that, you have to demonstrate that you intend to come home to India.

Fourth, you will need to demonstrate you have the ability to pay for your education. We don’t need a briefcase full of bank statements, but you do have to show us that you’ve figured out how you are going to fund your studies in the United States.

Fifth, you must show us that you are a ‘bona fide’ student who is ready to pursue the degree you have selected. If you say you’re going to study English literature but you don’t know who Shakespeare is, that’s going to be a problem. And speaking of English, you will need a sufficient level of fluency with the language to speak comfortably about the subject you will pursue.

So, those are the five basic qualifications we look for in all student visa applicants. Next week, we’ll take a closer look at the visa interview itself.