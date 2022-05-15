Destination USA: Types of tests for bachelor’s courses in US

Students should make sure the admissions page of the selected universities are checked before registering for a test.

Q1. What are different tests for admission to undergraduate programmes in the United States?

The application process for undergraduate (bachelor’s degree) programmes in the United States may require one or more standardised test scores. If required, test scores along with high school GPA (grades/percentage) and other factors are considered during the admission process and decision on scholarships for undergraduate programme applications by US universities.

The types of tests accepted by US universities vary. The SAT Reasoning Test, the ACT, and AP exams are test options for undergraduate applicants. The SAT Reasoning test measures critical thinking and problem-solving abilities and includes three sections – Evidence-Based Reading and Writing, Math, and Essay. The ACT, an alternative to the SAT, measures college readiness through English, Math, and Reading sections, with an optional writing test. AP exams are application enhancers that are offered in 34 subjects. AP exams may be used by students to earn course credit hours (depending on the test scores and university policies) that in turn may help students get waivers for introductory college courses, fulfill their general education requirements, and make them eligible for upper level courses. In addition, students also have the option to take the PSAT or Practice SAT test. The PSAT helps students understand their strengths and weaknesses and experience test taking in a time-bound environment before the test. Students should make sure to check the admissions page of the selected universities before registering for a test.

Q2. What is the difference between MPA and MPP programme?

In US universities, at the graduate level, students may pursue Masters of Public Administration (MPA) or Masters in Public Policy (MPP). In an MPA programme, students develop their understanding of policy implementation, project execution, and programme management. MPA course curriculum includes subjects such as human resources, budgeting and financial processes, information systems, policy and programme formulation, implementation and evaluation, ethics, decision making and problem solving, political and legal institutions and processes, economic and social institutions, and organization and management concepts and behavior.

MPP programme, with its emphasis on research and analysis, is concentrated on data analysis, analysing and evaluating policy problems, and developing solutions to policy issues. So, the course curriculum for an MPP programme includes subjects such as microeconomics, public finance, statistics and advanced data analysis, qualitative research, politics of policy process, policy analysis, public management, urban policy, and programme evaluation.

Students also have the option to combine the MPA and MPP programmes with each other or with another graduate programme, allowing them to earn two degrees in a shorter duration compared to pursuing two separate programmes of study.

Q3. From whom should one take reference letters for master’s programme applications?

For US university applications, it is important for applicants to take the LOR from someone who knows them well and is able to clearly pen down the academic and scholarly aptitude of the student along with his/her personal characteristics.

While the requirements for reference letters vary by department and/or university, generally two to three letters of reference are required by US higher education institutions as part of the master’s application. Students may take the letter either from an academic contact (such as college teacher/professor) or a professional contact (such as supervisor/project leader/client) if student has some work experience. Some institutions may require one-two out of the three letters to be taken from academic contacts.

If student is applying to the master’s programme right after bachelor’s studies, s/he may choose one or two lecturers/professors of relevant courses along with the adviser of their project/internship as referees. However, if student is working or have worked in the past, depending on the requirements of the university, s/he may take one professional and two academic recommendations from lecturers/professors from the bachelor’s programme who have taught relevant courses.

Q4. What are the different types of student visas available?

All international students must begin their studies in the United States on a student visa. Most non-US citizens who wish to study in the United States will seek an F-1 (non-immigrant) student visa, but there are other visa types that are sometimes authorised for those who study in the United States. Here is a short description of the different visa types that involve study:

• F-1, or Student Visa: This visa is the most common for those who wish to engage in academic studies in the United States. It is for people who want to study at an accredited US college or university or to study English at a university or intensive English language institute.

• J-1, or Exchange Visitor: This visa is for people who will be participating in an exchange visitor programme in the United States. The “J” visa is for educational and cultural exchange programmes.

• M-1, or Student Visa: This visa is for those who will be engaged in non-academic or vocational study or training at an institution in the United States.

The US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs is your official source on Student Visas. Read more here – https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html

