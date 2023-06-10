Destination USA: Role of international student advising centres

EducationUSA is a global network consisting of over 430 international student advising centres spread across more than 175 countries and territories.

Operated by the U.S. Department of State, EducationUSA aims to promote higher education opportunities in the United States to students worldwide. It accomplishes this by providing accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about studying at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

EducationUSA offers valuable services to the U.S. higher education community, assisting institutional leaders in meeting their recruitment and campus internationalization objectives.

As the official source for U.S. higher education, EducationUSA is committed to facilitating the pursuit of academic aspirations for students around the globe.

EducationUSA centres can be found in various locations, such as U.S. embassies and consulates, Fulbright commissions, bi-national centres, universities, and non-profit organisations.

These centres act as a primary resource for international students, with EducationUSA advisers responding to millions of inquiries each year. These highly trained advisers offer a wide range of services both in person and virtually, guided by the comprehensive “Your 5 Steps to U.S. Study” resource, which serves as a roadmap for navigating the U.S. higher education application process.

Students and their families can seek guidance from advisers on numerous topics, including the admissions process, standardised testing requirements, financing a U.S. education, the student visa process, and preparing for departure to the United States.

In addition to assisting students, EducationUSA advisers play a crucial role in supporting the recruitment and internationalization efforts of accredited U.S. higher education institutions.

They facilitate school visits, organize college fairs both in person and virtually, and serve as a conduit for sharing information about foreign educational systems and scholarship programs.

By connecting U.S. and foreign educational institutions, EducationUSA advisers foster collaboration and create opportunities for academic exchange.

In India, there are eight EducationUSA Advising Services Centres (EAS) located in seven cities. The United States India Education Foundation (USIEF) has five centres in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The other three centres are the Yashna Trust in Bangalore, the Indo-American Education Society in Ahmedabad, and the Y-Axis Foundation in Hyderabad.

Throughout the year, specialised seminars, workshops on admission application procedures and strategies, education fairs, and pre-departure orientation programs are organized by these various centres.

USIEF’s EducationUSA Advising Services (EAS) administer a range of standardized tests at their respective locations, including SAT I, SAT II, ACT, PSAT, and AP Exams. Details regarding these tests can be obtained by contacting the centres via email or phone.

USIEF offers a fee-based membership plan for individual students, granting them access to various resources such as library materials, test preparation materials, CD-ROMs, student profiles, individual counselling, and special seminars and workshops.

Additionally, the USIEF hotline, reachable at 1-800-103-1231, operates between 10 am and 5 pm from Monday to Friday, providing further assistance.

EducationUSA and USIEF are committed to empowering students, bridging educational opportunities across borders, and facilitating the realization of academic aspirations in the United States.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad