Destination USA: All about classification of students

Understanding in-state, out-of-state, international categories of students at higher educational institutes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 19 March 23

Higher education institutes in the United States mostly have three different classifications of students – in-state, out-of-state, and international. This differentiation is typically related to tuition costs, financial aid eligibility, and access to resources and services.

In-state student: In-state students meet the state residency requirements for tuition purposes. Each state has its criteria for determining who qualifies as an in-state student. Primarily, an in-state student is a student who has lived within the state for a certain period, usually at least 12 months or more, and must have established a domicile or permanent residence in the state.

One of the benefits of being classified as an in-state student is lower tuition rates than out-of-state or international students. The state often subsidizes public universities in the United States, and in-state students are considered to have contributed to the state’s tax revenue.

Out-of-state student: Out-of-state students do not meet the state residency requirements for tuition purposes. These students come from a different state than the one where the university is located. These students pay higher tuition than in-state students.

International student: An international student is a student who is not a citizen or permanent resident of the United States and has come to pursue higher education. International students must obtain a student visa to study in the United States. The type of visa required will depend on the specific program of study and the length of time the student plans to stay in the country. An international student may pay higher tuition than an out-of-state student.

The above classification might vary depending on the type of university – public or private. State governments fund public colleges and universities with the expectation that their tax money will primarily benefit the state’s residents. As a result, in-state students may be eligible for reduced tuition rates and have access to specific state-funded financial aid programs. In contrast, out-of-state and international students may pay higher tuition costs and not have access to the same level of state-funded financial aid.

On the other hand, private universities in the United States may classify students into in-state, out-of-state, and international, but the criteria for determining residency and the associated tuition and admission policies may differ from those of public universities.

Most private universities do not receive funding from the state governments, so they may not differentiate between in-state and out-of-state students in the same way public universities do. The policies and practices of private universities concerning in-state, out-of-state, and international students may vary widely.

For any clarification, the students should directly reach out to the school’s admissions office, which can help answer the questions on the classification of the students in their university.

– US Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the US-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

