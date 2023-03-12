Destination USA: Common App makes application process easier

Common App or Common Application helps students apply for multiple institutes in the United States and worldwide

Published Date - 01:00 AM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: The Common App or Common Application is a platform that provides a centralised college application process for students to apply to over 900 colleges and universities in the United States and worldwide.

With the Common App, students can fill out one application that can be submitted to multiple schools, simplifying the college application process, and reducing the need for multiple applications and transcripts.

However, it is essential to note that not all colleges and universities use the Common App, and some may have a separate application process. Students should always check with each school to confirm their application requirements and process.

The Common App streamlines the college application process in several ways:

• Convenience: Students can apply to multiple colleges and universities using just one application, reducing the time and effort required to fill out multiple applications.

• Easy to Use: The Common App provides a user-friendly platform that guides students through the application process, ensuring that all necessary information is submitted.

• Increased Access: With over 900 colleges and universities participating in the Common App, students have access to many schools and can increase their chances of finding a good fit.

• Efficient Recommendation Process: Students can request letters of recommendation through the Common App, eliminating the need to follow up with each recommender separately.

• Easy Document Transfer: The Common App integrates with other systems, such as the College Board and ACT, to automatically import test scores, transcripts, and other required documents, reducing the need for students to submit these materials to each school individually.

• Essays: Students could write one main essay and additional essays specific to each college.

• Standardisation: The Common App provides a standardised process for applying to college, which can reduce the potential for errors and improve the chances of acceptance.

Overall, the Common App offers a convenient and efficient way for students to apply to higher education institutes and helps simplify the complex and often overwhelming college application process.