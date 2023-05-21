Destinations where the Indian rupee holds sway

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:08 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: As travellers, we are often mindful of finding destinations where our currency rate is superior. For Indian travellers, discovering places where the Indian rupee gains significant purchasing power can unlock a world of possibilities. Here are a few countries where the Indian rupee stands tall in the realm of exchange rates:

Vietnam (1 INR=284VND)

With its vibrant cities picturesque landscapes, and rich history, the Vietnamese dong (VND) has a lower value compared to that of the Indian rupee, allowing travellers from India to enjoy cost-effective experiences including accommodations, street food and transportation.

Costa Rica (1 INR=6.48CRC)

Apart from offering a favourable exchange rate for Indian rupee holders, this place has lush rainforests, stunning beaches, and diverse wildlife. Costa Rica is a country where having an Indian rupee can make you feel richer.

Hungary (1 INR=4.14HUF)

Known for its royal architecture, rich history and vibrant cultural scene, Hungary is a place that has everything a person needs on their vacation. If you plan to visit the country May, June, September and Early October are the best times for Indians to enjoy Hungarian hospitality on a low budget.

Indonesia (1 INR=180.41IDR):

Popular for its scenic greenery, tropical climate and clear blue waters, and a free visa on arrival, Indians feel prosperous in this country. If a vacation full of luxury and leisure is what you are looking for, Indonesia is just a 5-hour direct flight away!

Sri Lanka (1 INR=3.70LKR):

With its diverse landscapes, ancient ruins, and culture that is close to India, it also offers a favourable exchange rate for rupee holders. The Indian rupee generally has a higher value compared to The Sri Lankan rupee, making it an appealing destination for Indian travellers seeking affordable accommodations, local transportation, and cultural experiences.

Nepal (1 INR=1.60NPR):

If your budget is blocking you from travelling, a trip to Nepal can be your escape plan. Nestled in the Himalayas and known for its breathtaking mountains and rich culture, this is another destination where the Indian rupee enjoys exchange rate superiority.

Cambodia (1 INR=49.87KHR):

Cambodia is an attractive destination for Indian travellers seeking budget-friendly options. From exploring the awe-inspiring Angkor Wat to indulging in Khmer cuisine, Indian visitors can make their money go further in this fascinating country.