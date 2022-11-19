International flights from Hyderabad to shift to main terminal

Published Date - 01:42 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: Going abroad from Hyderabad? Then note that all international departures will be shifted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s main terminal from November 28.

“International departures will be shifted to the main terminal from the erstwhile Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT) effective 28th November 2022 (sic),” RGIA stated.

To clear confusion regarding any departure or arrival of flights, Hyderabad airport has provided the helpline number: 040-66546370.

Earlier, there were separate terminals for national and international flights. Given the rush of passengers, a temporary terminal was set up on the right side of the airport for international passengers.

Check-in, security, immigration, and customs checks were conducted there. However, henceforth, passengers will be sent to the main terminal.

On the other hand, the expansion work of the airport is going at a brisk pace. As the works are progressing, the development is very likely to be completed by 2023.

RGIA’s initial capacity was 1.2 crore passengers per annum, which went up to 2.1 crore in 2019 (pre-covid). The airport is currently undergoing a major expansion that will raise its capacity to 3.4 crore passengers per annum.