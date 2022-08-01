Details about crop seasons and farming

Hyderabad: The main food crop of rabi season is:

a. Wheat b. Rice c. Maize d. Jowar

Ans a

A short season between the rabi and kharif season is known as:

a. Aus b. Boro c. Zaid d. None of the above

Ans: c

Which is the main food crop of the eastern and southern part of the country?

a. Rice b. Wheat c. Maize d. Sugarcane

Ans: a

Which of the following are plantation crops?

a. Rice and maize b. Wheat and pulses

c. Tea, coffee, banana and sugarcane d. None of the above

Ans: c

Which is the ideal condition for the growth of sugarcane?

a. Temperature of 21°C to 27°C and an annual rainfall between 75 cm and 100 cm

b. Temperature below 17°C and 50 to 75 cm rainfall

c. Temperature of 25°C and 200 cm of rainfall

d. None of the above

Ans: a

Which scheme is related to farmers life insurance in Telangana ?

a. Kalyana laxmi b. Raithu Bheema

c. Raithu Bhandu d. Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana

Ans: b

Telangana is divided in how many Agro Climate Zones?

a. 1 b. 5 c. 3 d. 4

Ans: c

Major suppliers of vegetables in Telangana is—- district

a. Ranga Reddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda

b. Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar and Adilabad

c. Ranga Reddy, Medak, Warangal

d. Nalgonda, Khammam

Ans: a

Telangana’s biggest poultry farms are in district?

a. Rangareddy b. Kamareddy c. Nalgonda d.Karimnagar

Ans: b

Which district is most famous for its cotton production in the State?

a. Jogulamba Gadwal b. Mahabubnagar c. Nizambad d.Vikarabad

Ans: a

