Details about crop seasons and farming

Hyderabad: The main food crop of rabi season is:
a. Wheat b. Rice c. Maize d. Jowar
Ans a
A short season between the rabi and kharif season is known as:
a. Aus b. Boro c. Zaid d. None of the above
Ans: c
Which is the main food crop of the eastern and southern part of the country?
a. Rice b. Wheat c. Maize d. Sugarcane
Ans: a
Which of the following are plantation crops?
a. Rice and maize b. Wheat and pulses
c. Tea, coffee, banana and sugarcane d. None of the above
Ans: c
Which is the ideal condition for the growth of sugarcane?
a. Temperature of 21°C to 27°C and an annual rainfall between 75 cm and 100 cm
b. Temperature below 17°C and 50 to 75 cm rainfall
c. Temperature of 25°C and 200 cm of rainfall
d. None of the above
Ans: a
Which scheme is related to farmers life insurance in Telangana ?
a. Kalyana laxmi b. Raithu Bheema
c. Raithu Bhandu d. Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana
Ans: b
Telangana is divided in how many Agro Climate Zones?
a. 1 b. 5 c. 3 d. 4
Ans: c
Major suppliers of vegetables in Telangana is—- district
a. Ranga Reddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda
b. Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar and Adilabad
c. Ranga Reddy, Medak, Warangal
d. Nalgonda, Khammam
Ans: a
Telangana’s biggest poultry farms are in district?
a. Rangareddy b. Kamareddy c. Nalgonda d.Karimnagar
Ans: b
Which district is most famous for its cotton production in the State?
a. Jogulamba Gadwal b. Mahabubnagar c. Nizambad d.Vikarabad
Ans: a
To be continued…
By K Aloke Kumar
Director,
Telangana State BC Study Circles