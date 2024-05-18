Tension flares as land encroachment attempt targets former Minister Malla Reddy’s property

According to local reports, some people had erected a fence using fiber boundary sheets at a land parcel at Petbasheerabad on Friday night. On coming to know about it, Malla Reddy and his relatives along with party workers reached the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 03:26 PM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Petbasheerabad on Saturday morning when some persons tried to allegedly encroach upon a parcel of land belonging to former Minister C Malla Reddy.

After interacting with the local police for a few minutes, the Minister asked his men to remove the fencing to which the police objected. Malla Reddy argued with the police stating that rowdy elements had gathered to kill them yet the police are not acting despite being informed about it.

The police rushed additional forces to the spot and brought the situation under control.