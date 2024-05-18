Cyberabad police’s EOW unit arrests three in apartment pre-launch scam

The arrested persons Dupati Nagaraju, Mulpury Shivarama Krishna, and Thoddakula Narsimha Rao alias Ponnari, started a construction firm in the year 2021 in the name of M/s “Bharathi Builders” with its office at Madhapur.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) unit of Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested three persons who alleged duped several people on pretext of pre-launch offers of residential apartments.

The trio had acquired a land parcel measuring over six acres at Kompally and planned to construct residential apartments. “All the suspects hatched a plan to collect huge deposits from the prospective purchasers in the name of pre-launch offer with an attractive price of the flats at Rs, 3,200 for square feet. Around three hundred people invested between Rs. 50 and Rs. 60 crores in the scheme and were duped by the trio,” said the Cyberabad police.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and took up the investigation. The trio Nagaraju, Shivarama and Narsimha were arrested and produced before the court.

The Cyberabad EOW Police appealed to the public not to invest or deposit any money in such pre-launch offers and report any suspicious investment schemes or real estate transactions or activities to the authorities.