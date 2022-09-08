Develop a curiosity for basic science

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Scientific principles and concepts are an important part of all competitive examinations

Hyderabad: Scientific principles and concepts are an important part of all competitive examinations

These practice questions focusing on general science will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. If a candle is made to burn in zero gravity __:

a) The candle will burn for a very long time compared to normal gravity

b) The flame of the candle will become round

c) There is no impact of gravity on the burning of candle

d) The candle will not burn in zero gravity

Ans: b

Explanation: Gravity plays an important role in the formation of flame. So when the gravity is modified, it causes different types of flames. Under normal gravity, the common distribution of a flame depends on convection because the soot tends to rise to the top of the flame. For example, in a candle, under normal gravity conditions, the flame is yellow. When there’s zero gravity (for example: environment in outer space), convection doesn’t occur and the flame also becomes spherical, more blue and efficient.

2. What is the force of attraction between any two bodies by virtue of their masses is called?

a) Electromagnetic Force b) Gravitational Force

c) Centripetal Force d) Nuclear Force

Ans: b

Explanation: Gravitational Force is the force of attraction between any two bodies by virtue of their masses. It is a universal force and every object in the universe experiences gravitational force due to every other object.

3. Which of the following is not a unit for measuring pressure?

a) Bar b) Torr c) Pascal d) Shake

Ans: d

Explanation: Bar, Torr and Pascal are the units used for measuring pressure whereas Shake is a unit of time. 1 bar = 105 Pa, 1 bar = 760 torr, 1 bar = 1 atmospheric pressure. Shake is the smallest practical unit of time. 1 shake = 10-8s.

4. Curie is a unit of which of the following?

a) Luminescence b) Radioactivity

c) Pressure d) Mass

Ans: b

Explanation: The curie is a unit of ionising radiation (radioactivity). It is symbolized with Ci . 1 curie = 3.7 x 10 10 disintegrations or nuclear transformations per second. This is approximately the amount of radioactivity emitted by one gram (1 g) of radium 226. The unit is named after Pierre Curie, a French physicist.

5. Which of the following pairs represent two scalar quantities?

a) Mass, Acceleration b) Temperature, Torque

c) Distance, Speed d) Gravitational Intensity, Work

Ans: c

Explanation: The physical quantities which have only magnitude and no direction are called as Scalar quantities. Some examples of Scalar quantities: Work, Mass, Temperature, Distance, Speed.

6. Two vectors are said to be equal if __:

a) They have equal magnitude and same direction

b) They have equal magnitude and opposite direction

c) They have equal magnitude and common initial point

d) They have equal magnitude irrespective of the direction

Ans: a

Explanation: Two vectors are said to be equal if they have equal magnitude and same direction. Two vectors are said to be co-initial if their initial point is common.

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles