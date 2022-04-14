Development takes back seat due to caste, religion conflict: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering while participating in Ambedkar's 131st birthday celebrations held in Sircilla on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao opined that development in India has been taken to the back seat due to frequent conflict in the name of caste and religion. “When the God created humans, there was no caste. People born without caste. So, all the people have a similar kind of body shape. However, people are fighting each other by creating caste and religion”, Rama Rao said.

In the year 1985, the status of both China and India used to be the same. However, massive changes took place in China during the last 35 years as that country took to the development path by leaving caste and religion conflicts. China’s economy was six times higher than that of the Indian economy. Now China was competing with America and Japan. Unfortunately, except Afghanistan and Pakistan issues, BJP leaders know nothing, the Minister made these comments while distributing Dalit Bandhu cheques to beneficiaries in Sircilla on Thursday.

Informing that the Chief Minister had introduced Dalit Jyothi scheme in Siddipet, Rama Rao termed Dalit Bandhu as a revolutionary scheme. The scheme is going to be a guide for dalits across the country. The day would come when the central government would duplicate dalit bandhu on the lines of PM Kisan, the Minister said and wanted BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take imitative to provide Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh dalit families under dalit bandhu scheme by convincing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

