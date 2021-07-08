Devices to sound alarm if TSRTC drivers doze off on the wheel

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) device, developed by the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), will be set to the steering to keep an eye on the driver’s movements.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to introduce a system in its interstate buses that will read the face of the drivers and ring alarm bells to wake him up if he falls asleep.

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) device, developed by the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), will be set to the steering to keep an eye on the driver’s movements.

The state-owned corporation operates buses from Telangana to neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka very often. Since most buses run during the nighttime, drivers are susceptible to falling asleep – the reason for most of the accidents and collisions.

The officials believe that the device designed will be effective in preventing accidents. They are already in use in some buses as part of a pilot run. Authorities say the decision to set up the device in the rest of the buses will be based on the results after a month of testing.

