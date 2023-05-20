| Dgp Anjani Kumar Calls For Joint Effort To Curb Illegal Flow Of Liquor Into Telangana

DGP Anjani Kumar calls for joint effort to curb illegal flow of liquor into Telangana

Illicit liquor or arrack preparation has been completely stopped in the States but illegal transportation of liquor from other states should be stopped, said DGP Anjani Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar at the joint review meeting on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar has called in for a joint and coordinated effort from the State Police, Excise department, Railways and Transport department to curb the illegal flow of liquor from the border and northern States into Telangana.

At the joint review meeting on Saturday, he said illicit liquor or arrack preparation has been completely stopped in the States but illegal transportation of liquor from other states should be stopped.

“Action is being taken against smugglers of illegal liquor on the basis of information provided by some informants. However, a good coordination between various departments can completely prevent illegal smuggling of liquor,” he said.

Crime Investigation Department, Additional Director General, Mahesh M Bhagwat said 27,883 cases were booked with regard to illegal liquor in Telangana since 2014. A total of 161 persons were booked for smuggling liquor from other States and 15 persons were detained under the PD Act.

“Non-duty paid liquor is being illegally transported to the State, mainly from Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh,” Bhagwat added.

State Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed said due to the difference in prices, liquor was being smuggled from other States like Goa, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Also Read Hyderabad police reorganizes police stations in the city