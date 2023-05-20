Hyderabad police reorganizes police stations in the city

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: To provide better policing, the Hyderabad police have reorganized the police stations in the city and created 11 new law and order police stations, 11 new ACP divisions and two police zones.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner , CV Anand said the reorganization of the police stations was necessitated following the population growth in the city since the last reorganization that happened almost three decades ago.

“A high level committee of police officers having three decades of experience was formed to study and finalize the plan. For about six months the officers visited various areas and then finalized the new police stations and reorganization of the jurisdiction of the old police stations,” he said.

The city will now have seven zones – east, west, south, north, central, south east and south west (both new), which will be headed by a DCP rank officer. The last time in 2002, the central zone was formed in Hyderabad bringing some police stations from east, west and north zones into the central zone.

However, it is for the first time in the last three decades that a massive reorganization of the police stations was taken up in the city. “The new police stations will help further improve the policing in the city. The officers can work more efficiently and there will be better supervision by ACP and DCP,” said C V Anand.

A few new traffic police stations were also created in Hyderabad for better traffic management.

