DGP lauds police for rescuing Chenchu tribe members in Dindi Mandal

The stranded members of Chenchu tribe, all residents of Gonamoni Pally village in Dindi Mandal, were trapped at Dindi canal due to rising water levels caused by heavy rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:48 PM

DGP Dr Jithender

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Telangana, Dr. Jitender commended police personnel in Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool districts, who along with the Fire department successfully rescued ten Chenchu tribe members of Gonaboinapally village, Dindi mandal who were stranded in the floodwaters of the Dindi River.

The stranded members of Chenchu tribe, all residents of Gonamoni Pally village in Dindi Mandal, were trapped at Dindi canal due to rising water levels caused by heavy rains. The prompt action by the authorities ensured the safe evacuation of all those affected with the help of fishermen and their boats.

The collective efforts of the police and fire department teams have been widely appreciated, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens during this challenging monsoon season, said Dr. Jitender.

The DGP appreciated the Medak district Quick Response Team (QRT) police, along with village youth, who risked their lives to rescue a person swept away by flood waters. This incident occurred near the Gunduvagu stream under the Tekmal police station limits of Medak district.

As the stream was overflowing, Ramavath Nandu was trying to cross a bridge near the Gunduvagu stream under Tekmal police station limits when he was swept away by the water.

As he was being swept away, he managed to hold onto a rock in the stream. Noticing this, Medak district QRT district member Home Guard Mahesh and two other youth reached the middle of the culvert with the help of a rope and successfully rescued the man from the floodwaters using the rope. They carefully pulled him out of the water and brought him to safety, the DGP explained.