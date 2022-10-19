DGP Mahender Reddy lauds Kothagudem police for tackling Maoists

Kothagudem: Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday visited Pusuguppa, a Maoist-affected area in Kothagudem district bordering Telangana-Chhattisgarh States.

The DGP arrived at Pusuguppa from Hyderabad by helicopter and inspected the newly constructed CRPF camp at Pusuguppa in Cherla mandal. He was accompanied by Additional DG (Greyhounds) K Srinivasa Reddy, North Zone additional DG Y Nagireddy and SIB chief Prabhakar Rao.

Mahender Reddy inspected the new facility and accommodation being set up in the camp for the security forces to control the activities of Maoists. He interacted with the security personnel and enquired about their problems while assuring to solve their problems as soon as possible.

The DGP also lauded the performance of the Kothagudem district police in detecting the movements of the banned CPI (Maoist) party cadres and curtailing their activities. He later went to Venkatapuram in Mulugu district by helicopter from Pusuguppa, where he held a review meeting with the SPs of Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts along with other police officers at the local police station.

Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth G, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh Patil, Mahabubabad SP Sarath, Jayashankar Bhupalpally SP J Surender Reddy, Mulugu OSD Gaush Alam, Kothagudem OSD T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raj, Eturunagaram ASP Ashok Kumar, Mulugu ASP Sudhir, ASP Akshansh Yadav and other officers were present.