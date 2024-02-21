DGP Ravi Gupta felicitates winners of All India Police Duty Meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 09:30 PM

DGP Ravi Gupta with all the winners of the Charminar Trophy.

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Ravi Gupta felicitated the winners of the All India Police Duty Meet, who won the overall championship (Charminar Trophy), at a special function held at the State Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Gupta said that it was a matter of great pride that the Telangana Police won the Charminar Trophy after 12 years. He lauded the personnel for their performance at the national level, winning five gold medals, seven silver medals, the overall winner’s trophy in professional photography, and the overall runners-up trophy in professional videography.

The DGP said that since the Charminar Trophy has been won, it should be defended in the same way. He said that the winners should train themselves and win more laurels in the future. Later, the winners were felicitated.

Inspector General of Police, M. Stephen Raveendra and other officers were present.