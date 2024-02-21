| Transformer Explodes Triggers Fire In Sub Station In Siddipet

Transformer explodes, triggers fire in sub-station in Siddipet

The fire accident resulted a power outage at several areas in Siddipet district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:52 PM

Siddipet: A major fire broke out in a 220-KV substation in Siddipet town after a power transformer exploded on Wednesday night.

Fire tenders from Siddipet, Dubbak, Gajwel and Husnabad were rushed to the place to douse the fire. Former Minister T Harish Rao rushed to the spot to oversee the efforts to douse the fire. He spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka over the phone and updated him about the situation.

Efforts were still on to prevent the fire from spreading to other places.

The fire accident resulted a power outage at several areas in Siddipet district.