Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ set to hit theatres on February 17, 2023

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

The makers of ‘Sir/Vaathi’ announced the film’s release date today. The film will release simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil across the globe

Hyderabad: Leading producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is joining forces with Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas for a bilingual film ‘Sir’ (Telugu)/’Vaathi’ (Tamil), headlined by National Award-winning actor Dhanush.

Venky Atluri is the writer and director of the prestigious project, which is being presented by Srikara Studios. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead.

The makers of ‘Sir/Vaathi’ announced the film’s release date today. The film will release simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil across the globe on February 17, 2023.

In the release date announcement poster, Dhanush, dressed in a blue formal shirt, is flamboyantly sitting on the stairs in a college surrounded by a group of students.

‘Sir/Vaathi’ has wrapped up shoot and the post-production formalities are progressing at a brisk pace. The film’s teaser and the first single, ‘Mastaaru Mastaaru’, released recently, opened to unanimously positive responses from film buffs.

Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena too play crucial roles in the film.

J Yuvraj cranks the camera for the film with National Award-winning composer GV Prakash coming up with the background score. Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Venkat handles the action choreography.