Diwali special posters for ‘Sir’ and ‘Butta Bomma’ released as festive offer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:21 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Festive season is special not only for common people and the business community but also for the film fraternity. After the major Dasara releases, movie launches and new project announcements, the south film industry was waiting to give the moviegoers a few more updates regarding the upcoming films during the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Sithara Entertainments had also unveiled two new posters of their upcoming films — the Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir’/’Vaathi’ and ‘Butta Bomma’. In the latest poster of ‘Sir’, Dhanush, sporting a sky-blue shirt, is tearing a man apart amidst a crowd, signifying the victory of good over evil on the festival day.

Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the film written and directed by Venky Atluri. Meanwhile, the new poster of ‘Butta Bomma’ features Anikha Surendran and Surya Vasishta together, with the backdrop showcasing Arjun Das’s face. The film is directed by Shouree Chandrashekhar T Ramesh.