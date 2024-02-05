| Here Is A List Of Telugu Movies You Can Watch On Otts This Week Starting February 5

Take a look at movies that will be released on OTTs soon. Find out where you can watch them:

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: In a great news to movie buffs who could not watch their favourite stars on the big screens, their eager wait for some big-ticket films to release on OTTs will come to an end this week. While some of the hit movies are already streaming on these platforms, some popular movies will be releasing soon.

Movie: Guntur Karam

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapati Babu, Brahmanandam

Where to watch: Netflix (to start streaming from February 9)

Movie: Captain Miller (Telugu Dub)

Cast: Dhanush, Priyanka Mohan, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (to start streaming from February 9)

Movie: Bubblegum

Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Maanasa Choudhary, Harsha Chemudu, Anu Hasan

Where to watch: Aha (to start streaming from February 9)