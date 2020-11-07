Dharani portal boon for land owners

People who had to make rounds of sub-registrar’s offices for registration now get the work done in no time

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:25 am

Karimnagar: People who used to make the rounds of sub-registrar’s offices for months together for registration, mutation, collection of passbooks and other documents, are astonished at the speed with which these jobs are getting done now through Dharani, the one-stop portal for all land transactions. The first phase of the portal dealing with all transactions pertaining to agriculture lands went live on November 2. People are happy that transactions through the portal not only save precious time but also money, besides being stress-free.

Basaraveni Venkatesham, a native of Venkatapur of Velgatur mandal in Jagitial district, wanted to register two pieces of land he had purchased and was pleasantly surprised when the work was completed within two hours. Venkatesham purchased eight guntas of land in survey no 794/A/1 from Myakala Venkavva and 12 guntas in survey no 909/A from Lavangam Gangaiah. Besides registration, the passbook copy was also issued and the entire process was carried out between 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm this week.

Also read Dharani portal: Landholders all praise for new system

Recalling the nightmarish experience he had faced on earlier occasions, Venkatesham, before narrating his tale, thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for introducing Dharani portal. Five year ago, he purchased 5 and a half acres land from a farmer. To complete registration process, he had to arrange a jeep to take land owner’s family members, his family members and witnesses to Jagitial sub-register office.

Besides, breakfast, lunch had also been arranged to all the members. They had to visit Jagitial for two days as sub-register was not available on the first day, Venkatesham said. After completion of registration process, he approached Patwari for passbook. He had to make rounds around Patwari for three months by giving Rs 3,000 bribe. Unlike earlier, the entire process was done within one hour.

Similar was the experience of Mega Narsimhulu, a native of Yellareddypet of Rajanna-Sircilla district. Narsimhulu, who owns two acres and 13 guntas land, purchased seven guntas from his neighbor Oruganti Devaiah. He booked slot on Dharani portal on Sunday and registration process was completed on Monday. Drafting copy was handed over to him within 20 minutes. Earlier, they had to visit Siriclla town for registration. When he purchased a piece of land a few years ago, he had to stay in Sircilla town through the day and registration was completed at 8 pm in the night. Besides transportation charges, he had to pay for middlemen to got his work done. However, the entire process is being done at Tahsildhar office now.

4,525 transactions completed so far

The much-applauded Dharani portal is making significant progress in carrying out agriculture property registrations, completing 4,525 transactions as on Friday. The State government earned about Rs 10.77 crore revenue through these registrations.

Since the portal went live on November 2, property registrations recorded steady progress with 490 registrations on Monday, 523 on Tuesday, 870 on Wednesday, 1,170 on Thursday and 1,472 registrations on Friday. Further, the portal received over 63.63 lakh hits and witnessed 38,132 signups.

Officials said there has been a steady increase in registrations as well as revenue. They stated that efforts were on to bring new features onto the Dharani portal, to improve the efficiency and transparency of land registrations. Work is under progress to roll out additional services and modules like mortgage deeds, module for banks and NALA module among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .