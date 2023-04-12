‘Ramabanam’ second single “Dharuveyy Ra” update

Today, the makers of 'Ramabanam' made an announcement about the second single from the film. The second song is named 'Dharuveyy Ra'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Ramabanam’ is the upcoming film from Gopichand, which is set to be released on May 5. Ramabanam needs to compete with Allari Naresh‘s ‘Ugram’ at the box office. Gopichand has huge expectations for this film, hoping that it will end his streak of regular failures and register a solid hit at the box office. Director Sriwass is going to be the saviour for Gopichand.

‘Ramabanam’ is expected to be a proper commercial family and action entertainer that is required for the Telugu audience in the summer. The film shows the same vibes from its first look and video glimpse so far. But when it comes to the music of ‘Ramabanam’, it is not so good on its first impression. The first single from ‘Ramabanam’, iPhone Song, is a total disappointment.

Today, the makers of ‘Ramabanam’ made an announcement about the second single from the film. The second song is named ‘Dharuveyy Ra’. Going by the vibe in the poster, it looks like a song of celebration. Both the leads, Gopichand and Dimple Hayathi, are seen adding their dance moves in traditional attire in the background of a temple.

Mickey J. Meyer, the music director of ‘Ramabanam’, definitely needs to impress the audience with ‘Dharuveyy Ra’. Otherwise, the audience will disconnect a bit from the film. A commercial entertainer should always bank on good songs in the first place, and ‘Dharuveyy Ra’ should provide that edge to ‘Ramabanam’ now. The song will be released on April 14 at 5 pm. The makers are also conducting a song launch event at Kurnool outdoor stadium for this.

Ramabanam is produced by People Media Factory. This is Gopichand’s 30th film.