Dhawan fires as Delhi Capitals register easy win over Punjab Kings

Mumbai: Mayank Agarwal masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan’s ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side as Delhi Capitals registered an easy win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mayank’s sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan’s firing innings and Stoinis’ onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Dhawan failed to score a century as he got out on 92 off 49 balls but the opening batsman ensured Delhi Capitals were right on track for a victory. After Dhawan’s departure, Stoinis’ cameo steered Delhi Capitals to a comfortable win despite the side losing skipper Rishabh Pant in the 18th over.

Chasing 196, Delhi Capitals got off to a solid start as openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan fired the side to 57 in the first five overs. However, Arshdeep Singh ended Shaw’s short stint at the crease as the opening batsman departed after scoring 32 off 17 balls in the sixth over.

Steven Smith, who came into bat at number three failed to leave a mark. The Australian batsman’s sluggish knock ended when he tried to break the shackles but was caught in the deep.

But Dhawan continued his onslaught and smacked a Mohammad Shami’s slower ball for six. The left-handed batsman three back-to-back fours in the 14th over but got out in the next over.

With Delhi Capitals still needing 44 in five overs, Rishabh Pant played a cautious knock but Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned the Punjab Kings bowling attack thanks to two no-balls from Shami in the 17th over.

Earlier, put in to bat first Punjab Kings got off to a flying start with Mayank and KL Rahul firing on cylinders right from the word go.

Mayank hit his first fifty of the season in just 25 balls as Punjab Kings got over the 90-run mark in 10 overs. However, Meriwala provided Delhi Capitals the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Mayank in the 13th over ending the 122-run partnership for the first wicket.

Rahul tried to change gears but Kagiso Rabada dismissed him in the 16th over as Marcus Stoinis took an easy catch. Six balls later Chris Gayle sliced the ball in the air but failed to get any distance as Chris Woakes took his first wicket of the day.

Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran then whacked what came in their slot before Avesh Khan ended the West Indies batsmen knock in the penultimate over.

In the final over Shahrukh Khan scored 15 runs to take Punjab Kings close to 200 in their allotted 20 overs Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 195/4 (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 61; Lukman Meriwala 1-32); Delhi Capitals 198/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Prithvi Shaw 32; Jhye Richardson 2-41)