Dhawan hits ton but Axar takes DC home

CSK’s generosity on the field sees Delhi record five-wicket win

By | Published: 12:53 am

Sharjah: Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, here on Saturday.

Dropped on 25 and 79, apart from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity, Dhawan made full use of the lives given to him to raise his best IPL knock as the Capitals overhauled a stiff 180-run target with one to spare. On 99, Dhawan also got a caught-behind decision reversed, using DRS.

Despite a well-set Dhawan at the crease, Sam Curran bowled an exceptional 19th over, giving away just four runs to keep CSK in hunt. Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan’s effort could go in vain but Axar Patel played a blinder of a knock, hitting three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the game in style.

DC now have 14 points from nine games, one more than second-placed Mumbai Indians (12). Dhawan took 58 balls for his unbeaten knock that was studded with 14 shots to the fence and one over it.

Earlier, Faf Du Plessis hit his fourth half-century of the season before Ambati Rayudu produced another useful cameo as a collective batting effort propelled Chennai Super Kings to 179 for four. Du Plessis (58) added 87 runs with Shane Watson (36) after early fall of Sam Curran (0), setting it up nicely for the CSK. Rayudu hit 45 off 25 balls while Ravindra Jadeja hit four sixes in his fiery 33-run knock. One of Jadeja’s sixes landed on the road outside the stadium.

